GNC Gets Nod For $770M Ch. 11 Sale To Harbin Pharma

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Health and nutrition product retailer General Nutrition Centers received a Delaware bankruptcy judge's approval Thursday for an up to $770 million Chapter 11 sale to China's Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Holding Co. Ltd., with Harbin to pick up at least 1,400 of the chain's stores. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens gave a nod to the transaction after a series of last-minute compromises, bolstered by concessions earlier this week that cleared away objections from GNC's official committee of unsecured creditors. "The settlement not only resolves the committee's objections to the sale, but also forms the cornerstone to a fully consensual plan supported...

