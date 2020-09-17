Nurses Unionize In 'First' For Private North Carolina Hospitals

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Nurses at a North Carolina hospital run by healthcare giant HCA voted overwhelmingly in favor of unionization, in what the nurses' union touted Thursday as the "first private sector hospital union election win" in the Tarheel State. When the National Labor Relations Board finished tallying the votes Thursday, registered nurses at Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina, had opted, 965 to 411, to be represented by the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United. According to the NNOC, which says it represents 155,000 nurses, the organizing campaign started after HCA took over the hospital in February 2019 and the quality of care...

