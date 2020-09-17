Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Says Inability To Pay Legal Fees No Reason To Deny IPR

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review Dareltech LLC's "selfie stick" patent, rejecting the company's argument that since it can't afford to pay for counsel, Microsoft's inter partes review challenge should be denied.

In Wednesday's decision instituting IPR, the board said Dareltech's inability to pay to defend its patent doesn't qualify as a reason for the board to exercise its discretion to deny review, as the company had argued.

"Patent owner's current financial circumstances are not sufficient reason to preclude petitioner from pursuing its statutory rights to challenge the patentability of the claims," the decision said.

Dareltech had...

