Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Says No 'Mulligan' For Citi On $4M Arbitration Loss

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A split Eleventh Circuit panel has reinstated a former Citigroup broker's $4 million arbitration award for wrongful termination, concluding Thursday that even a bad arbitration decision is final unless the decision maker overstepped their authority.

"Citi does not get a mulligan in federal court because it identifies a possible legal error in arbitration," the majority said in the published decision. "No doubt this is a tough rule, but it applies to employer and employee alike."

An arbitration panel awarded former Miami-based Citi broker and investment adviser Christian Gherardi more than $3.45 million in damages for wrongful termination, plus another roughly $550,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!