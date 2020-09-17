11th Circ. Says No 'Mulligan' For Citi On $4M Arbitration Loss

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A split Eleventh Circuit panel has reinstated a former Citigroup broker's $4 million arbitration award for wrongful termination, concluding Thursday that even a bad arbitration decision is final unless the decision maker overstepped their authority. "Citi does not get a mulligan in federal court because it identifies a possible legal error in arbitration," the majority said in the published decision. "No doubt this is a tough rule, but it applies to employer and employee alike." An arbitration panel awarded former Miami-based Citi broker and investment adviser Christian Gherardi more than $3.45 million in damages for wrongful termination, plus another roughly $550,000...

