DC Circ. Won't Put Duquesne Back On Hook In Labor Dispute

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Thursday declined to reconsider a divided panel's holding that Duquesne University's Catholic affiliation shielded it from the National Labor Relations Board's authority, though one judge argued the appeals court "took a wrong turn" that needed to be corrected. In its order, the court rejected the United Steelworkers' petition for an en banc rehearing of a January ruling that let Pittsburgh-based Duquesne University of the Holy Spirit avoid having to bargain with a union that represented the school's adjunct faculty members. U.S. Circuit Judge Cornelia Pillard, who dissented from the January opinion, wrote a concurring opinion Thursday, saying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS