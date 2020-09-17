Coalition Joins Growing Effort To Improve Inventor Diversity

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A coalition of universities, corporations, nonprofits and think tanks announced the launch of a new initiative Thursday that will tackle a lack of diversity in the patent process, the latest development in a growing movement to address the problem. With women representing only 13% of all U.S. patent holders as of 2019, and Black and Hispanic college graduates holding half the number of patents that white college graduates hold, the new coalition — Invent Together — said it aims to drive public policy and private sector initiatives to increase diversity among innovators. Invent Together executive director Holly Fechner, a partner at Covington...

