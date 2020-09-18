Ex-CBD Co. VP Loses Some Claims In Murder Plot Suit

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has denied a former Folium Biosciences executive's bid to keep her derivative claims alive in a lawsuit accusing the company's leadership of a murder-for-hire plot, saying a magistrate judge was correct that she did not follow proper procedure in bringing the claims. In a Thursday order, U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello adopted the magistrate judge's recommendation on the grounds that Juanita Ramos filed suit immediately after giving notice to Folium, rather than waiting a required 30 days after sending a demand letter to the CBD company. Ramos, who accused the company's top brass of plotting to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS