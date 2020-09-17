Promise Healthcare Ch. 11 Plan Confirmed After Lengthy Talks

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Former hospital owner Promise Healthcare Group breezed through its Chapter 11 confirmation Thursday, seeing a consensual plan approval after months of negotiations with unsecured creditors. During the virtual hearing, attorneys for the debtor and the official committee of unsecured creditors said the plan addressed the committee's concerns about $300 million in intercompany loans in a settlement that arose from the negotiations and a critical mediation session with retired bankruptcy Judge Kevin Carey. "Judge Carey's efforts in one afternoon of mediation were somewhat herculean in that he brought together parties who had significant factual and legal disputes," committee attorney Andrew H. Sherman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS