Plant Engineering Co. Can't Escape $15M Suit Over Mill Fire

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A pellet press manufacturer's failure to warn a Maine pellet mill about potential defects in a machine means it can't avoid the customer's allegation the faulty equipment caused a $15 million fire, a federal judge ruled Thursday. Neither Andritz Inc. — also known as Andritz Feed and Biofuel — nor its technicians warned Corinth Pellets LLC about known defects that caused overheating in its pellet machines during inspections, and that failure likely could have caused the fire, U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen said. Judge Torresen said Corinth showed enough of a likelihood of success to keep its case against Andritz alive....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS