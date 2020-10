MVP: Kasowitz's Michael A. Hanin

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT) -- Michael Hanin of Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP's commercial and securities litigation practices has represented holders of more than $2 billion in notes in groundbreaking National Collegiate Student Loan Trust cases over the securitization trusts' management, earning...

To view the full article, register now.