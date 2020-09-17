Pa. Justices OK 3-Day Extension For Mail-In Ballots

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Thursday to allow mail-in ballots in the closely watched electoral battleground state to be counted if postmarked by Election Day and received by county election officials within the next three days. The justices ruled 4 to 3 that the tight turnaround time built into the state's new mail-in voting statute, which allows any voter to request a mail-in ballot for any reason, threatened to disenfranchise voters given recent delays in mail delivery and the expected crush of requests for mail-in ballots in the upcoming presidential election. "The legislature enacted an extremely condensed timeline, providing only seven...

