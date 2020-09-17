Biden Calls For Temporary Expansion Of Child Tax Credit

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is pushing a substantial, temporary expansion of the child tax credit in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, including making it fully refundable, according to a Thursday statement from his campaign. Biden's proposal is similar to a provision in the House-passed Heroes Act, which makes the child tax credit fully refundable for 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) According to the campaign's release, Biden would increase the child tax credit to $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17, and $3,600 per child under six years of age. The expanded credit benefits would be available for the duration of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS