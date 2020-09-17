House Dems Delay Vote To Deschedule Marijuana

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- House Democratic leadership on Thursday kicked a floor vote on a historic bill to deschedule marijuana until after the election amid concerns that lawmakers' focus should not be on marijuana reform while Congress is struggling to finalize a new COVID-19 relief package. The announcement comes some three weeks after House leaders said that the chamber would consider the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE, Act during the September work period. The vote had been tentatively scheduled for the week of Sept. 21, but was absent from the weekly schedule Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer gave the chamber on Thursday, casting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS