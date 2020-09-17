Cannabis Investment Co. Seeks Ch. 11 Protection In Delaware

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Marijuana investment firm Kettner Investments LLC has filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware bankruptcy court, saying it is facing the prospect of being sent into receivership by a California court in a dispute with the estate of the owner of a firm it merged with in 2018. In a Chapter 11 petition filed Wednesday, California-based Kettner said it was between $10 million and $50 million in debt, unable to pay its bills and could face "extremely negative consequences" if the judge overseeing its California case accepts the claims of the estate administrator that a receiver is needed to protect Kettner's...

