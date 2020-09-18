How DOE Compliance May Change For Certain Equipment

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT) -- In a notice published on Aug. 31, the U.S. Department of Energy proposed revisions to its existing enforcement regulations for certain consumer products and commercial and industrial equipment.[1] The proposed revisions are intended to further align the regulations with the Energy Policy and Conservation Act and provide additional clarity and transparency about the DOE's enforcement process. Manufacturers of covered products should review this proposal very carefully. While certain proposed changes may provide some reduction in administrative overhead, the practical outcome may be to increase a company's liability exposure during enforcement investigations as we discuss below. Electric Motor Enforcement Procedures Currently, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS