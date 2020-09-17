DOJ Policy Puts Superfund Settlement Funding In Question

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Justice directive regarding the use of a traditional funding source for resolving claims against the government has sparked questions about whether the fund may be used for some Superfund settlements. In a memo, which was published in March but first reported Thursday after Bloomberg obtained the document through a Freedom of Information Act request, Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Claire McCusker Murray said the DOJ's Environment and Natural Resources Division litigators can't draw from the Department of the Treasury's Judgment Fund, which pays court judgments and compromise settlements of lawsuits against the government, for partial settlements. Murray said in...

