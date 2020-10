MVP: Williams & Connolly's Lisa S. Blatt

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Lisa S. Blatt of Williams & Connolly LLP's appellate practice brought in favorable rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court this year for clients including Booking.com, Romag Fasteners Inc. and Atlantic Richfield Co.,...

To view the full article, register now.