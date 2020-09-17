McConnell Tees Up Votes To Fill EEOC Openings

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission may soon have its first full complement of commissioners in the Trump administration after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday teed up votes on the president's nominees to fill three openings. McConnell, R-Ky., filed for cloture on the nominations of Republicans Keith Sonderling and Andrea Lucas and Democrat Jocelyn Samuels, setting up a likely floor vote next week, more than three months after they cleared the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Sonderling, a deputy administrator at the U.S. Department of Labor, has been tapped to fill one vacancy, and Samuels, who heads...

