COVID-19 Sparks Spike In Insurance Litigation Filings

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Federal district courts saw a surge in insurance litigation case filings in the first half of the year, due in large part to the explosion in suits by businesses seeking coverage for losses they have suffered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report by Lex Machina. From January through June, litigants filed a total of 5,844 new insurance cases in district courts, up 11% from the 5,265 cases filed over the same time period in 2019, Lex Machina found. This surge continued a pattern of growth in insurance-related litigation over the past several years; according to the report, from 2017...

