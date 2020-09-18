PE-Backed GRP Expands To Ireland With Broker Buy

Law360, London (September 18, 2020, 3:29 PM BST) -- Private equity-backed insurance holding company Global Risk Partners has acquired an Irish broker that it says will be a base for further acquisitions in the country. London-based GRP said Thursday it had bought Crotty Insurance, a commercial broker based in Dublin, for an undisclosed sum. The deal marks GRP's first foray into Ireland's broker market, which has become a new frontier for U.K. insurance acquisition vehicles. "We've always seen Ireland as a great opportunity to grow the business beyond the U.K., so we're very pleased with this deal and look forward to further growth in the ROI market," said Mike Bruce, group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS