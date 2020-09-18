EU Council Holds Up Bloc's New Revenue Measures

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 12:53 PM EDT) -- The Council of the European Union met Friday to iron out remaining disagreements over an unprecedented package of revenue-raising measures to fund €750 billion ($889 billion) of EU borrowing, but likely won't agree the same day, an official told Law360. European Parliament has approved an unprecedented package of revenue-raising measures to fund EU borrowing. Issues among member countries still need to be resolved before the council adopts the plan, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Once adopted, the package of measures — approved earlier this week by the European Parliament — would then be voted on by...

