Marsh Appointed Administrator Of TV Insurance Fund

Law360, London (September 18, 2020, 10:19 PM BST) -- Insurer Marsh Commercial has been appointed the third-party administrator of a new fund to help local television and film productions struggling to get insurance cover during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Britain's department of culture. The appointment follows a commercial tendering process for the £500 million ($648 million) film and TV production restart scheme, which was announced in July. The program enables the state to sell cover for a premium, and came about as insurers, wary of liabilities, began to introduce exclusions to COVID-19 policies. As third-party administrator, Marsh will act like an outsourced claims handler. "We will be periodically reviewing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS