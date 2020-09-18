Swedbank Faces Market Abuse Probe Over Insider Info

Law360, London (September 18, 2020, 7:14 PM BST) -- Swedbank AB, one of Sweden's largest banks previously fined for money laundering failures, said Friday that it is being investigated by the country's financial watchdog for suspected breaches of market abuse regulation related to "disclosure of insider information." The bank said that the investigation by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority also concerns "the obligation to establish an insider list in connection with the disclosure of suspected money laundering within the company." The bank added that suspected breaches occurred between Sept. 20, 2018, and Feb. 20, 2019. "Swedbank is assisting the SFSA in its investigation," a spokesperson for the company said....

