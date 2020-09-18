Visa Taps Greenberg Traurig Shareholder As CCO

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Visa Inc. has hired a Greenberg Traurig LLP shareholder as its new chief compliance officer, a role that is responsible for all compliance programs at the financial services and payments giant, a Visa spokesperson confirmed Friday. Obiamaka Madubuko will oversee the company's business conduct office, anti-money laundering and sanctions program, and an "ongoing training program that builds on Visa's strong culture of ethics and integrity," the spokesperson said. Madubuko started Sept. 8. Madubuko has 22 years of litigation and compliance experience at major law firms, advising clients in a range of industries and disciplines including AML, anti-bribery, and investigations and risk...

