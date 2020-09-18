UnitedHealth Accused Of Improperly Cutting Reimbursements

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A pair of hospital-based emergency physician groups have accused UnitedHealth Group in a lawsuit in Pennsylvania state court of pumping up its profits by illegally deflating reimbursements to out-of-network providers through a "sham" data analysis process. The two Pennsylvania-based groups said that UnitedHealth Group had hired independent data analysis firm MultiPlan Inc., provider of a service known as Data iSight, in what the insurer billed as a bid to come up with market-based reimbursement rates for services provided by out-of-network providers. In truth, however, the complaint said, the Data iSight tool wasn't based on any actual information about rates for services...

