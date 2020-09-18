Senate Democrats Propose Economy-Focused China Strategy

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Eleven Senate Democrats proposed a new U.S. strategy for out-competing China as a global power that would require investing more than $350 billion in the nation's economy, strengthening relationships with Japan and cracking down on Beijing's human rights abuses. Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., introduced the America Labor, Economic competitiveness, Alliances, Democracy and Security — or America LEADS — Act on Thursday, which aims to rebuild the U.S. economy to combat the threat of China's growing political and economic influence. The proposed bill calls for reinvesting in federal research and development as well as bolstering STEM education programs...

