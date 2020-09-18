Alzheimer's Biotech Leads Trio Of IPOs To Raise $428M Total

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Athira Pharma, a biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, led a trio of companies that kicked off trading Friday in initial public offerings that raised a total $428 million. Seattle-based Athira Pharma Inc. raised an upsized $204 million, while London-headquartered mental and health care company COMPASS Pathways PLC raked in an upsized $128 million to fund testing and development of its products, according to regulatory filings. Brazilian post-secondary education service Vitru Ltd. told regulators that it had reserved its $96 million in proceeds for its expansion plans. All of the offerings are set to wrap up Sept. 22,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS