Philips Hits Intel, HP With Patent Suits Over Digital Video

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Philips filed patent infringement complaints in Delaware federal court on Thursday against a slew of tech giants, accusing Intel, HP, Dell, LG, Lenovo, MediaTek and Realtek Semiconductor of infringing several patents on "secure authenticated distance measurement" by devices capable of digital video. In separate complaints, Philips asserted four patents against four of the companies and two out of the same four patents against the others for allegedly infringing digital video technology used in TVs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, servers and other devices. "Defendants knew and intended to induce and contribute to the infringement of the asserted patents," Philips said in the suit...

