Mexico Meat Co. To Pay $60K For Flouting Cattle Futures Bar

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced Friday that it and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange had ordered a Mexican meat processing company to pay a total $60,000 in fines for entering 200 more contracts to sell live cattle at a future date than it was legally allowed. The CFTC said Sukarne SA de CV agreed to pay the $35,000 fine it imposed on the company. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange, where the futures were trading in June, imposed a $25,000 fine on the business, according to announcements about both disciplinary actions. But while CFTC Commissioner Dan M. Berkovitz said in a separate statement...

