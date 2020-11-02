The Legal Heavyweights In The Ring For Joe Biden

Donald Verrilli

Verrilli was solicitor general from June 2011 to June 2016, arguing more than 50 cases before the high court, including decisions upholding the Affordable Care Act and recognizing marriage equality (Obergefell v. Hodges).Since joining his current firm after his government service, his appearances before the Supreme Court include the successful defense of the constitutionality of Puerto Rico's Financial Oversight and Management Board.Verrilli is the lead attorney for the Democratic Party in a blockbuster case pending before the Supreme Court about whether Pennsylvania can count mail-in ballots received up to three days after the election. Republicans asked the court to strike down the extension and have the battleground state throw out ballots received after Election Day.Should election disputes move from state to federal courts, Dellinger and Verrilli will likely lead the Biden team as appeals wind their way to the Supreme Court.Levitt, however, said earlier rounds of litigation this summer may have dampened the chances that the Supreme Court will ultimately decide who won the election.Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh were part of the Republican legal team supporting Bush in the fight, as was Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed Oct. 26.During her confirmation hearings, Justice Barrett refused to say whether she would recuse in an election case, saying that would be "short-circuiting" the normal recusal process.Levitt said Biden's and Trump's legal teams are likely preparing for such a scenario, however unlikely."I think the legal teams are preparing for exceedingly unlikely contingencies, much like the Department of Defense has all kinds of playbooks, all kinds of military plans, for all types of contingencies, even those that never happen."The Biden campaign did not return a request for comment from Law360 on its legal defense operations.