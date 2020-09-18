Harrity & Harrity Named Best Midsize Firm To Work For

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Virginia-based patent prosecution firm Harrity & Harrity LLP is this year's best midsize law firm to work for, according to Vault.com's annual rankings released Thursday. Harrity & Harrity claimed the top spot on Vault's Best Midsize Law Firms to Work For list, based on a survey of thousands of associates. Harrity & Harrity — which didn't even make the Top 10 list last year — usurped Bookoff McAndrews LLP, which went down two slots to third on the list. Harrity & Harrity topped the categories of associate and partner relations, diversity, firm culture, hours, satisfaction, and technology and innovation, while sharing...

