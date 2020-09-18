House Forwards Bill On Counterfeit Medical Devices

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A House committee on Thursday sent a bipartisan proposal to the floor that would authorize the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to seize and destroy counterfeit medical devices and products, including vaccines. The bill, which is called the Safeguarding Therapeutics Act, was introduced in January by U.S. Reps. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., and Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., a leading member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce's Subcommittee on Health. If passed, the bill would amend the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act to give the FDA the authority to seize and destroy counterfeit medical devices and products such as vaccines and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS