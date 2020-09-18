Seyfarth Rewinds Salary Cuts But Lays Off Some Attys, Staff

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP has rolled back pay cuts implemented earlier this year, but has chosen to lay off some attorneys and staff due to "underutilization" and changes caused by the pandemic, the firm confirmed to Law360 on Friday. The firm said its performance this year has exceeded its revised forecast and that all attorneys and staff will have their full compensation restored on Oct. 1. However, the firm has also decided some staff members and a "small number" of attorneys who were furloughed in April will not return. The laid off personnel will all receive severance packages that include at least...

