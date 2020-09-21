10th Circ. Revives Disability Bias Suit Against Colo. County

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 12:44 PM EDT) -- The 10th Circuit revived a Colorado county employee's bias lawsuit, finding she had presented enough evidence to proceed with her claims that the county discriminated against her and failed to accommodate her disability. The panel's unanimous decision Friday reversed a lower court's decision in favor of the Weld County Board of Commissioners and resurrected parts of a former office tech's Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuit. Although the panel didn't revive the worker's retaliation claim, it did find that a jury should have the opportunity to decide whether the county discriminated against her by not engaging in a process to reasonably accommodate...

