Irell To Pay Associates Pandemic Bonus Of Up To $40K

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Irell & Manella LLP is the latest firm to confirm it is paying bonuses to attorneys in appreciation of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, telling associates they can expect to receive up to $40,000 at the end of the month. Irell will pay $7,500 to first-year associates, $10,000 to second-year associates, $20,000 to third-year associates, $27,500 to fourth-year associates, $32,500 to fifth-year associates, $37,000 to sixth-year associates, and $40,000 to seventh-year associates and those who have been with Irell longer, the firm confirmed on Friday. The firm has no plans for layoffs or furloughs, a spokeswoman told Law360 on Friday....

