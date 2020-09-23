Lewis Roca Vet Confirmed To Ariz. Bench As GOP Sens. Split

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate easily confirmed a state judge to the federal bench in Arizona on Wednesday, although nearly half of Republicans opposed the Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP alum, who faced questions about gun rights. State Judge John C. Hinderaker was elevated to the federal bench on a 70-27 vote, with almost all the opposition coming from the GOP after Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., pressed the nominee on gun rights. Twenty-four Republicans voted against Judge Hinderaker, as did Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said she...

