Roundup Atty Gets 2 Years For $200M Extortion Plot

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 11:43 PM EDT) -- A Roundup plaintiffs' attorney was sentenced Friday in Virgina federal court to two years in federal prison for trying to extort $200 million from a global chemical manufacturer, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Timothy Litzenburg, 38, was sentenced to two years in prison, prosecutors said in a statement. Meanwhile, his law partner, Daniel Kincheloe, 41, was sentenced to one year behind bars for his role in the scheme. The pair pled guilty in June to one count each of transmitting interstate communications with the intent to extort. The pair worked for Kincheloe Litzenburg & Pendleton PLLC, a mass torts firm...

