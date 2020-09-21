AIG Case May Show Pitfalls Of Legal Ops Consulting

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- When the ex-head of American International Group Inc.'s legal consulting arm filed an employment suit against the company earlier this month, it brought a spotlight to a little-known but growing area of the corporate law department. In his lawsuit, Aaron Katzel claims he was fired after internally blowing the whistle on AIG employees who he says intentionally shared confidential information regarding the Legal Operations Center — the insurance giant's outside consultancy — with a direct competitor. He also says the employees misled AIG's executive leadership about the prospects of a carve-out project by colluding in creating misleading information about the LOC's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS