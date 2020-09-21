Roy Moore's Defamation Suit Over 'Molester' Claims Trimmed

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge has trimmed a defamation suit from former Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore over advertisements and statements calling him a "child molester," ruling that some of the allegedly defamatory statements were supported by news reports at the time. In a Friday opinion, U.S. District Judge Corey L. Maze partially granted Democratic Senate organizations and two media companies' request to toss Moore's suit. According to the judge, claims regarding a news release and a digital ad from Priorities USA and Bully Pulpit Interactive LLC — which referenced sexual misconduct allegations against Moore and called him a "child molester" and...

