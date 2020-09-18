David Rubenstein On His Road From BigLaw To Philanthropy

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- David Rubenstein doesn't think he was an exceptionally good lawyer. But he has no regrets about earning his law degree. David Rubenstein For the attorney-turned-billionaire — he went on to co-found and become co-executive chairman of private investment firm The Carlyle Group and has pledged to donate much of his wealth — practicing in BigLaw was not as energizing or intellectually stimulating as he had thought it would be. "I wish I had been a great lawyer," he told Law360 in a recent interview. "But if I look at it objectively, I didn't have either the drive or the love or...

