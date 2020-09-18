Hemp Industry Asks DC Circ. To Stop DEA Rule

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A hemp trade group and a CBD retailer filed a petition before the D.C. Circuit on Friday asking the court to throw out the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's interim final rule on hemp, arguing the agency's regulations ignore the boundaries set by the 2018 Farm Bill. The Hemp Industries Association, a trade group that represents more than 1,000 hemp businesses, and South Carolina-based CBD company RE Botanicals asked the appellate court to invalidate the rule, which went into effect Aug. 21. Although it was introduced as an interim final version of the regulations, the DEA rule is still open for public comment...

