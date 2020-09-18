Anheuser's Hawaii Brewery Sale Appeases DOJ On Beer Deal

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice signed off Friday on Anheuser-Busch's $220 million proposal to increase its minority share in the Craft Brew Alliance to full ownership, appeased by a plan to divest the craft beer producer's Kona Brewing operations in Hawaii announced in June. The divestiture plan previously announced and cleared Friday in a settlement with the DOJ submitted in Missouri federal court calls for the sale of CBA's Kona Brewing Co. to investment firm PV Brewing Partners. The sale includes a new 30,000-square-foot brewery and two brewpubs in Hawaii, but does not include the CBA's Kona business outside the state....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS