Conn. Court Officer Gets OK To Press Bias Suit

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A federal judge allowed a Black officer for Connecticut's courts to continue with her suit alleging two co-workers harassed her for years, finding that her hostile work environment claim was pressed before the state's time bar ran out. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill denied a motion to dismiss one of the counts Desiree Johnson brought against the state of Connecticut and others, in which she said she faced sexual harassment and racial discrimination while working as a judicial marshal. Johnson says two other marshals — including a supervisor — used their state-granted authority to create a hostile working...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS