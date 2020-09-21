Michigan Supreme Court Won't Touch Overturned Vape Ban

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected the state's bid to appeal a ruling overturning its emergency ban on the sale of flavored vape products, saying the questions presented by the case don't warrant the court's examination. In a one-page order Friday, Michigan's high court said it is "not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court." The decision comes after a state appellate court upheld an injunction against an emergency ban on the sale of flavored vape products in May. The appellate court had said the governor and state health department are entitled to deference on their decisions,...

