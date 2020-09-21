Patriot National Trustee Seeks OK For $11M Director Deal

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The litigation trustee for bankrupt insurance services firm Patriot National Inc. has asked the Delaware bankruptcy court to approve an $11 million settlement of Chancery Court claims against company directors, saying it is the best chance for a recovery for creditors. In a motion filed Friday, trustee Peter Kravitz said the settlement, which will sweep out Patriot's insurance coverage, is likely the maximum recovery he can get from the settling defendants even if he prevails in his claims that their mismanagement helped send the company into bankruptcy. Patriot National filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2018 and confirmed a reorganization...

