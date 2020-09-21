EBA Urges Commission To Further Clarify Capital Rules

Law360, London (September 21, 2020, 7:40 PM BST) -- The European Banking Authority has called on the European Union's executive arm to look further into making the definition of a credit institution clearer in an upcoming review of the bloc's capital requirements. The regulator wants the European Commission to look at the authorization of credit institutions, the EBA said in an opinion published Friday as the commission gears up to review the capital requirements rules in light of international standards. "Authorization as a credit institution has a different scope in the various jurisdictions, and different processes have to be set up whenever the entity envisages expanding its area of activities,"...

