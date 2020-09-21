Gov't Urges Public Workers To Blow Whistle On Wrongdoing

Law360, London (September 21, 2020, 4:40 PM BST) -- Government workers should have the confidence to raise serious concerns about potential issues they see in the workplace, the Ministry of Justice said in newly published guidance. The government wants staff to report on matters such as the misuse of office, ignoring inconvenient facts or deceiving parliament, the ministry said, in its outline of policies and procedures for whistleblowers. The guidance, which applies to all civil servants, including those who work for non-departmental public bodies, was previously available internally but was not published to the broader public until Friday. "If an employee is asked to do something, or is aware that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS