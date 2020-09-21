Simpson Thacher Snatches Finance Pro From Clifford Chance

Law360, London (September 21, 2020, 8:21 PM BST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP announced Monday it has nabbed a U.K. and European Union financial regulatory partner from Clifford Chance LLP to join its London office. Owen Lysak will be joining the firm as a partner after three years at Magic Circle firm Clifford Chance. He specializes in advising private funds, asset managers and financial institutions on financial market regulations and transactions, including the EU's investment rule book known as MiFID II. He regularly counsels clients on regulatory capital requirements and securities regulations, on markets abuse regulations, and on issues related to Brexit and the financial crisis regulatory response, the...

