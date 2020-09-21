FCA Kicks Off 1st Evidence Destruction Trial Against Trader

Law360, London (September 21, 2020, 6:53 PM BST) -- A trader on trial for destroying evidence only deleted WhatsApp from his phone when he was arrested of suspected insider dealing to hide his communications with the suspected murderer of Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko, his lawyers claimed Monday. Konstantin Vishnyak went on trial Monday over accusations he deleted the WhatsApp application to destroy documents he believed would be relevant to a Financial Conduct Authority insider dealing investigation, in the first case of its kind brought by the financial watchdog. FCA prosecutors allege that Vishnyak, a trader with 20 years of financial services experience, "knew or suspected" that data held on the app...

