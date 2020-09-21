EU Gives 18-Month Buffer To Cut UK Clearinghouse Exposure

Law360, London (September 21, 2020, 3:31 PM BST) -- The European Commission said Monday it is giving European financial firms an extra 18 months to extract themselves from U.K.-based clearinghouses ahead of Brexit as its new clearinghouse regulations are set to take effect Tuesday. The commission, the EU's executive arm, said it had decided to give European counterparties 18 months to reduce their exposure to British clearinghouses, or CCPs, in a bid to protect financial stability through the rocky Brexit transition. "We are adopting this decision to protect our financial stability," said Valdis Dombrovskis, commission executive vice president. "This time-limited decision has a very practical rationale, because it gives EU...

